Left Menu

Russia Halts Gas to Austria: End of an Era

Russia has announced it will suspend gas supplies to Austria, marking an end to an era of significant Russian gas flows to Europe. This move intensifies Austria's energy crisis, as it attempts to rely on alternative energy sources from neighboring countries. The halted supply will impact Austria's manufacturing sector and overall economy, signaling broader geopolitical shifts post the invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:12 IST
Russia Halts Gas to Austria: End of an Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical and economic move, Russia has announced the suspension of gas supplies to Austria starting Saturday. This marks the end of Moscow's last major gas supply route to Europe, as Russia now shifts focus to exporting only to Hungary and Slovakia. The development highlights how the landscape has changed dramatically since Russia once supplied 40% of the European Union's gas needs, prior to its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Austria, the first western European nation to import Russian gas in 1968, will have to turn to alternative sources following a contractual disagreement between Russia's gas giant Gazprom and Austria's OMV. According to the central European gas hub platform, OMV received a notice from Gazprom indicating the cessation of gas supplies, though Gazprom offered no further comment.

The loss of Russian gas could worsen Austria's ongoing energy crisis, which has already led to a downturn in gas demand and a recession hit manufacturing sector. Austria plans to secure its energy needs by importing gas from Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. As Austria deals with its energy woes, Russia extends an olive branch to Germany, offering energy deals should Berlin express interest, signifying potential shifts in global energy alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024