Varanasi's Dev Deepawali: A Festival of Light and Tradition
Varanasi hosted a dazzling Dev Deepawali celebration with fireworks and a laser show, attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Thousands of devotees gathered at the Ghats, while the Chief Minister praised the city's transformation and the Ganga cleaning under PM Modi's leadership.
Varanasi came alive on Friday with a vibrant celebration of Dev Deepawali, featuring spectacular fireworks and a captivating laser show. The event saw Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar among the distinguished guests.
The night sky above the river Ganga was illuminated, with thousands of devotees gathered on the Ghats, chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. The celebrations included boat rides where fireworks danced in the sky, and a grand Aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya enhanced the spiritual ambiance.
Chet Singh Ghat hosted a laser and sound show that added to the event's dynamism. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Kashi's unique blend of tradition and transformation over the past decade, achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership. He highlighted the merits of the Namami Gange project, which has made the Ganga's waters cleaner and safer for daily use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
