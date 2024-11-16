Austria Secures Gas Supplies Amid Gazprom Cutoff

Russia's state-owned company Gazprom is set to halt gas supplies to Austria's OMV utility following a recent legal victory by OMV, which secured a 230 million-euro arbitration award against Gazprom for a prior energy disruption to its German subsidiary.

Austria has prepared for this eventuality by fully stocking its underground gas reserves and sourcing alternative suppliers, ensuring a secure energy supply for the winter months. Chancellor Karl Nehammer confidently assured citizens that no homes would go cold this winter, highlighting Austria's refusal to succumb to energy blackmail.

The cessation signals a significant financial hit for Gazprom, costing the giant approximately $2.5 billion annually. While the European Union has largely reduced its reliance on Russian gas and oil, Austria, along with Slovakia and Hungary, continues to receive supplies through Ukraine. However, future transit may be compromised, urging Austria to further seek diverse energy sources.

