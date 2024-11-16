NCB Kolkata Captures Notorious Drug Kingpin Tied to Gold Smuggling

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Kolkata made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Gautam Mondal, a notorious drug trafficker also involved in gold smuggling. The arrest occurred on November 13, 2024, when Mondal was caught in connection with the seizure of 14,998 bottles of Codeine Based Cough Syrups (CBCS), known by the brand name Phensedyl. These syrups were reportedly destined for illegal trafficking to Bangladesh.

Officials highlighted Mondal's infamous history, noting his involvement in three known cases of gold smuggling worth crores. His operations extended to the illicit trafficking of CBCS, which were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and illegally diverted. Mondal's criminal activities in the region include three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered by the West Bengal Special Task Force.

Described as a hardcore offender, Mondal managed his operations through complex, multilayered networks and trained henchmen to evade law enforcement detection. The arrest of Mondal represents a considerable blow to his drug trafficking network. NCB announced a joint interrogation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Kolkata and the West Bengal Special Task Force is underway to further dismantle his syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)