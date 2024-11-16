Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite for Safer World: A Symposium on Mine Action Hosted in New Delhi

The India International Forum on Mine Action and Safety hosted a symposium in New Delhi, discussing pathways to a safer world. Global leaders, experts, and humanitarian organizations gathered to advance mine action efforts and highlight India's contributions to demining and post-conflict rehabilitation.

16-11-2024
CDS General Anil Chauhan addressing the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India International Forum on Mine Action and Safety, under the auspices of the Horizon Safer World Foundation, recently hosted a significant symposium in New Delhi. Themed 'Mine Action: Pathways to a Safer World,' the event gathered global leaders, humanitarian groups, and specialists to foster dialogue on demining initiatives and acknowledge India's role in international mine-clearing efforts. Held on November 14, the symposium underscored efforts towards creating a safer global environment through robust mine action partnerships.

Established in 2001, the Horizon Group boasts a commendable track record in post-conflict management, having cleared over 125 million square meters of land contaminated with landmines and UXOs across nations like Sri Lanka, Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Kuwait. With over 150,000 hazardous devices safely disposed of, their ongoing commitment to global security and stability is evident. India's contributions date back to operations in Sri Lanka in 2003, highlighting the nation's longstanding dedication to peacekeeping and humanitarian causes.

Supported by think tanks like the India Council of World Affairs and the Center for Land Warfare Studies, the symposium featured discussions, expert talks, and cutting-edge technology exhibitions. Noteworthy contributions came from General Anil Chauhan, who emphasized collaboration in humanitarian demining. Horizon's dedication to this mission was praised, alongside inputs from UN officials and key Indian representatives, offering insights on advancing mine action and strengthening peace and development globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

