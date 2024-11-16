Tragedy in Jhansi: Political Leaders Demand Accountability After Hospital Blaze Claims 10 Newborns
A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College claimed the lives of 10 newborns, prompting political leaders to condemn the Uttar Pradesh government. The fire, suspected to originate from a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the NICU. Leaders demand accountability and relief for affected families.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, a fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate described it as a 'shame on humanity,' criticizing the state government for failing to take responsibility.
The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, quickly spread through the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU. Opposition leaders called for accountability and action.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his grief, announced financial aid for the affected families. The tragedy has sparked calls for an urgent review of safety protocols in medical facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
