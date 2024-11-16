Left Menu

Tragedy in Jhansi: Political Leaders Demand Accountability After Hospital Blaze Claims 10 Newborns

A devastating fire at Jhansi Medical College claimed the lives of 10 newborns, prompting political leaders to condemn the Uttar Pradesh government. The fire, suspected to originate from a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, spread rapidly in the NICU. Leaders demand accountability and relief for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:26 IST
Tragedy in Jhansi: Political Leaders Demand Accountability After Hospital Blaze Claims 10 Newborns
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh claimed the lives of 10 newborns. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate described it as a 'shame on humanity,' criticizing the state government for failing to take responsibility.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, quickly spread through the highly oxygenated environment of the NICU. Opposition leaders called for accountability and action.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing his grief, announced financial aid for the affected families. The tragedy has sparked calls for an urgent review of safety protocols in medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024