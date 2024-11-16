Maharashtra Bridge Targeted: Security Forces Thwart Maoist IED Threat

In a brazen attack coinciding with the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Maoists targeted a bridge over the Pearlkota River, connecting Bhamragarh and Tadgaon. The Gadchiroli police reported the detonation of explosive devices planted by the insurgent group.

Responding promptly to the threat, a joint team comprising the Gadchiroli Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrived at the site. Their vigilant efforts led to the recovery of two more unexploded IEDs, averting further danger.

The security situation is stable, although authorities continue to stay on high alert as more information about the incident is awaited, according to the latest updates from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)