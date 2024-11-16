Left Menu

Maharashtra Bridge Targeted: Security Forces Thwart Maoist IED Threat

Maoists targeted a bridge over the Pearlkota River in Maharashtra, detonating IEDs in the wake of state elections. Security forces, including the Gadchiroli Police and various armed units, responded swiftly, recovering additional explosive devices. The situation remains under control, pending further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 20:09 IST
Maharashtra Bridge Targeted: Security Forces Thwart Maoist IED Threat
Visuals from the spot (Gadchiroli Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attack coinciding with the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Maoists targeted a bridge over the Pearlkota River, connecting Bhamragarh and Tadgaon. The Gadchiroli police reported the detonation of explosive devices planted by the insurgent group.

Responding promptly to the threat, a joint team comprising the Gadchiroli Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel arrived at the site. Their vigilant efforts led to the recovery of two more unexploded IEDs, averting further danger.

The security situation is stable, although authorities continue to stay on high alert as more information about the incident is awaited, according to the latest updates from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024