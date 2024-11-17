Legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray: Shiv Sena's Continued Fight for His Ideals

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut paid homage to Balasaheb Thackeray on Sunday, marking the day as one dedicated to remembering his legacy and enduring ideas. Raut stressed that although 12 years have passed since Balasaheb's departure, the essence of his thoughts continues to guide the Shiv Sena UBT in its electoral battles.

Speaking to reporters, Raut described the day as Balasaheb Thackeray's remembrance day, highlighting the Shiv Sena founder's vision of safeguarding religion in Maharashtra and protecting the cultural pride of Marathis. Raut emphasized that Shiv Sena is contesting elections to uphold the justice and rights that Balasaheb championed.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray paid his respects at Balasaheb's memorial in Shivaji Park, accompanied by party leaders and family. Balasaheb Thackeray, remembered for founding the party and advocating for Maharashtrian interests, died on November 17, 2012, at age 86.

(With inputs from agencies.)