Security and Development Take Center Stage in Jammu Review Meeting

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is set to spearhead a pivotal review meeting focusing on security and development in Jammu this Sunday. In preparation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Vijay Kumar and ADGP Jammu Anand Jain have arrived in Jammu for discussions.

Security measures have been heightened ahead of the anticipated review. On Tuesday, ADGP Anand Jain conducted an exhaustive assessment of operational readiness in Basantgarh, Udhampur district, addressing recent security dynamics.

The visit concentrated on assessing the local forces' capability to respond to emerging threats and ensuring public safety. Jain reviewed operations at the Basantgarh Police Station and engaged with officers, including the Special Operations Group, to evaluate security protocols and resources.

Emphasizing vigilance, Jain highlighted the necessity for continuous intelligence and rapid response to potential threats. He encouraged community engagement to strengthen security efforts, stressing collaboration with local populations to foster trust and collect timely intelligence.

Moreover, Jain ordered seamless coordination between regional security and intelligence agencies, presenting a unified front against threats. Recognizing the troops' dedication in Basantgarh, he pledged additional resources to bolster operational capacity and address logistical requirements.

