Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures

In a significant move to bolster coastal security, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence gathered in Chennai to evaluate the operations of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The meeting was chaired by MP Shri Radha Mohan Singh and attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Coast Guard itself.

Director General S Paramesh, head of the Indian Coast Guard, provided the committee with a detailed account of the ICG's strategic capabilities, ongoing initiatives, and readiness to tackle security challenges along India's extensive maritime borders. Discussions centered around the ICG's efforts to protect the nation's maritime interests and enhance inter-agency coordination.

The review showcased the ICG's strengths, from sophisticated surveillance systems and an advanced fleet to its specialized response units. Members acknowledged the Guard's role in preventing threats like illegal fishing and smuggling. Praise was given for progress in boosting coastal security infrastructure and ensuring the safety of critical sea trade routes.

