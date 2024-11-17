Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures

A Parliamentary committee convened in Chennai to evaluate the Indian Coast Guard's efforts in strengthening coastal security. The meeting, chaired by MP Radha Mohan Singh, highlighted the ICG's advancements in surveillance, response initiatives, and combating maritime threats, with notable recognition for enhanced safety along India's 11,098 km coastline.

A meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence was held in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to bolster coastal security, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence gathered in Chennai to evaluate the operations of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The meeting was chaired by MP Shri Radha Mohan Singh and attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Coast Guard itself.

Director General S Paramesh, head of the Indian Coast Guard, provided the committee with a detailed account of the ICG's strategic capabilities, ongoing initiatives, and readiness to tackle security challenges along India's extensive maritime borders. Discussions centered around the ICG's efforts to protect the nation's maritime interests and enhance inter-agency coordination.

The review showcased the ICG's strengths, from sophisticated surveillance systems and an advanced fleet to its specialized response units. Members acknowledged the Guard's role in preventing threats like illegal fishing and smuggling. Praise was given for progress in boosting coastal security infrastructure and ensuring the safety of critical sea trade routes.

