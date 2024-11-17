Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta Joins IIT's Mission to Blend Science with Assamese Culture

The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati has appointed Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an esteemed Inspector General of Police from Assam, as an Honourary Fellow. His new role involves contributing to a significant initiative aimed at promoting science and Assamese culture, as detailed in a recent press release.

This initiative, known as the 'Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture,' honors the legacy of an influential Assamese polymath. Its mission is to motivate students in the region to engage with STEM subjects while fostering a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage, according to the announcement.

Dr. Mahanta will lead efforts to organize educational workshops and cultural events, working closely with academic institutions to harmonize scientific and cultural education. His collaborative efforts with noted figures like Dr. Naba Goswami and Prof. Uday S. Dixit are expected to have a significant impact, encouraging a new wave of students skilled in science and richly connected to their cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)