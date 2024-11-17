Left Menu

Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta Joins IIT's Mission to Blend Science with Assamese Culture

Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector General of Police in Assam, appointed as an Honourary Fellow at IIT's Center for Indian Knowledge Systems. He will spearhead the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission to inspire STEM education and cultural appreciation among students in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:22 IST
Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta Joins IIT's Mission to Blend Science with Assamese Culture
IGP and head of Assam STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta (Photo/Assam Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems at the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati has appointed Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, an esteemed Inspector General of Police from Assam, as an Honourary Fellow. His new role involves contributing to a significant initiative aimed at promoting science and Assamese culture, as detailed in a recent press release.

This initiative, known as the 'Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture,' honors the legacy of an influential Assamese polymath. Its mission is to motivate students in the region to engage with STEM subjects while fostering a deeper understanding of their cultural heritage, according to the announcement.

Dr. Mahanta will lead efforts to organize educational workshops and cultural events, working closely with academic institutions to harmonize scientific and cultural education. His collaborative efforts with noted figures like Dr. Naba Goswami and Prof. Uday S. Dixit are expected to have a significant impact, encouraging a new wave of students skilled in science and richly connected to their cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024