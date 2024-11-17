Kumaraswamy Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Forest Land Encroachment Silence

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has criticized the Congress-led Karnataka government and State Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre for their apparent silence on the alleged forest land encroachment by former Speaker Ramesh Kumar in Srinivaspur taluk. Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy questioned why the forest minister, known for addressing issues like the Kudremukh mining project and HMT factory matters, remains silent on this pressing issue.

Kumaraswamy highlighted that discussions surrounding Ramesh Kumar's alleged encroachment are ongoing, yet the survey to investigate the matter has been stalled. He noted the discrepancy in how forest and revenue officials clear lands of innocent farmers in Kolar district while allowing encroachment by influential figures. Kumaraswamy criticized the court's directions for the survey being unheeded despite orders from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Union Minister also questioned the postponement of the survey scheduled for November 6, demanding accountability from the government and forest minister. He called out Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda for his lack of action despite his national rhetoric. Kumaraswamy criticized what he perceives as a dual system of justice, favoring the wealthy and influential, particularly Congress leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)