Garuda Aerospace Achieves 1 Million Agri-Drone Flight Hours

Garuda Aerospace has reached a milestone of one million flight hours for its agri-drone fleet. Operating across India, the company supports farmers with precision agriculture using 2,000 drones. With DGCA approvals and government program involvement, Garuda plans to expand into Asia and Australia, enhancing farmer access to drone technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:23 IST
Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone manufacturer, announced on Monday that its agricultural drone fleet achieved one million flight hours over the past year. This marks a major milestone in advancing drone adoption within India's farming sector.

The company's robust fleet of 2,000 drones executes deployments at a rate of one every two minutes, offering precision agriculture and comprehensive crop monitoring services to farmers nationwide.

Through its Agri Kisan Drone program, Garuda Aerospace provides specialized services like targeted pesticide application and detailed crop surveillance. Garnering six DGCA approvals, the company operates under several government initiatives, including the NAMO Drone Didi Program, and is eyeing expansion into Asia and Australia, collaborating with banks to boost farmers' access to its drone technology.

