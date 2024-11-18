Left Menu

Odesa Endures Blackout as Russian Strikes Batter Energy Grid

The Black Sea port city of Odesa experienced a prolonged power outage after a massive Russian missile strike damaged Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Restorative efforts are ongoing with temporary power cuts planned nationwide. The attack is the largest in months, impacting multiple regions and services.

Updated: 18-11-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:47 IST
Ukrainians in Odesa faced a 24-hour power outage on Monday following a significant missile strike by Russia that severely damaged the nation's energy infrastructure over the weekend.

This assault, the largest in nearly three months, resulted in seven fatalities and further crippled the already strained power system. The energy company DTEK announced that supplying power to the critical infrastructure in Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts of Odesa remains technically challenging.

Power restoration efforts are underway, with about 400,000 homes reconnected, though 321,000 consumers are still without service as of Monday morning. Authorities indicated that citywide water supply and heating are gradually being restored, while temporary nationwide power cuts were scheduled between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

