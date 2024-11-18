Odesa Endures Blackout as Russian Strikes Batter Energy Grid

Ukrainians in Odesa faced a 24-hour power outage on Monday following a significant missile strike by Russia that severely damaged the nation's energy infrastructure over the weekend.

This assault, the largest in nearly three months, resulted in seven fatalities and further crippled the already strained power system. The energy company DTEK announced that supplying power to the critical infrastructure in Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts of Odesa remains technically challenging.

Power restoration efforts are underway, with about 400,000 homes reconnected, though 321,000 consumers are still without service as of Monday morning. Authorities indicated that citywide water supply and heating are gradually being restored, while temporary nationwide power cuts were scheduled between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

