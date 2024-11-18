Powering the Future: ONGC NTPC's Green Energy Venture

In a strategic move towards renewable energy, ONGC NTPC Green Private Ltd has been officially launched as a joint venture. The collaboration, equally owned by NTPC Green Energy Limited and ONGC Green Limited, aims to enhance green initiatives.

Both parent companies are influential players in their respective industries, with NTPC Green Energy Limited being a subsidiary of the power giant NTPC, and ONGC Green Limited a subsidiary of the leading oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

The newly formed venture is focused on developing renewable energy projects domestically and internationally. Key areas of interest include greenfield projects and offshore wind energy, marking a significant step in India's renewable energy ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)