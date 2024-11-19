Delhi's Alarming Pollution Crisis Ignites Criticism and Concern

In a sharp critique of the central government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has denounced the failure to address Delhi's severe air pollution crisis, calling the national capital 'the most polluted city in the world.' Tharoor stressed the city's uninhabitability from November to January, asserting inadequate governmental response over the years.

Highlighting the dire statistics, Tharoor pointed out on X that Delhi's air quality surpasses hazardous levels, several times worse than any other city, including Dhaka. His frustration stems from a lack of change despite continuous advocacy and round-table discussions since 2015.

The air quality in Delhi remains in the 'severe plus' category, forcing institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University to shift to online classes. The city's AQI of 488 puts it at medically perilous levels, prompting health precautions from the Supreme Court and school suspensions in Gurugram. Pollution across northern India raises alarms over escalating health risks.

