Left Menu

Delhi's Alarming Pollution Crisis Ignites Criticism and Concern

Shashi Tharoor criticizes the central government over Delhi's pollution, dubbing the city the most polluted globally. With hazardous AQI levels, the situation has led to online classes and health advisories. Calls for government action grow as the city's air quality remains perilous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:57 IST
Delhi's Alarming Pollution Crisis Ignites Criticism and Concern
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the central government, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has denounced the failure to address Delhi's severe air pollution crisis, calling the national capital 'the most polluted city in the world.' Tharoor stressed the city's uninhabitability from November to January, asserting inadequate governmental response over the years.

Highlighting the dire statistics, Tharoor pointed out on X that Delhi's air quality surpasses hazardous levels, several times worse than any other city, including Dhaka. His frustration stems from a lack of change despite continuous advocacy and round-table discussions since 2015.

The air quality in Delhi remains in the 'severe plus' category, forcing institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru University to shift to online classes. The city's AQI of 488 puts it at medically perilous levels, prompting health precautions from the Supreme Court and school suspensions in Gurugram. Pollution across northern India raises alarms over escalating health risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024