Delhi Police Challenges Trial Court Over AQIS Investigation Deadline

Delhi Police appeals High Court decision rejecting extension of investigation period in AQIS Jharkhand Module case. Accused include 11 individuals, led by Dr. Ishtiyaq, aiming to declare Khilafat in India. Arrests made across Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and UP. Weapons and incriminating evidence recovered in a collaborative police effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi Police has filed an appeal with the High Court against a trial court's refusal to extend the investigation period in the Al Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Module case. The investigation period is approaching its 90-day deadline, with police efforts led by the special cell continuing urgently.

Chief Justice Manmohan's division bench granted permission for the case to be listed, with expectations for a hearing soon. This follows the Patiala House Court's dismissal of Delhi Police's request for more time to conclude investigations involving 11 accused individuals, including alleged ringleader Dr. Ishtiyaq from Ranchi.

As the investigation unfolds, suspects remain in custody as authorities focus on dismantling the AQIS module allegedly aiming to establish Khilafat and conduct terrorist activities within India. Collaborative operations have led to arrests and significant seizures of arms and evidence, underscoring the urgency and complexity of this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

