Congress Leaders Commemorate Indira Gandhi's Legacy on Birth Anniversary

Congress leaders, including Malikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Gandhi, India's first female Prime Minister, was instrumental in significant reforms and was remembered for her service to tribal, Dalit, and backward communities.

Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi at Samvidhan Sadhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Tuesday, Congress leaders gathered at the Samvidhan Sadhan to pay homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Key figures such as Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi attended the floral tribute. Born on November 19, 1917, Indira was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, serving as the nation's first female Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Indira Gandhi holds the position as the second longest-serving Prime Minister after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru. She is renowned for initiating groundbreaking economic and social reforms, notably the nationalization of banks and the abolition of princely privy purses. Celebrated as one of the tallest world leaders, her life was tragically cut short when she was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984, in New Delhi. Her death followed her order of Operation Bluestar at Amritsar's Golden Temple.

In a social media post on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reflected on her grandmother's legacy. Vadra highlighted Indira Gandhi's commitment to tribal empowerment and her unique approach to election campaigns, which commenced in Maharashtra's Nandurbar. Vadra emphasized the continuing influence of Gandhi's policies within the Congress, particularly in advocating for initiatives like the caste-based census and increasing reservation limits for SC/ST/OBC communities. Indira's dedication to service and values remains a guiding light for the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

