Congress Leaders Commemorate Indira Gandhi's 107th Birth Anniversary

Senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao, along with other Congress leaders, commemorated the 107th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Tuesday at the DCC Bhavan in Hanumankonda. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, was India's first and only woman Prime Minister, serving two terms until her assassination in 1984.

Indira Gandhi, the second longest-serving Prime Minister after her father, Jawaharlal Nehru, was renowned for her transformative economic and social reforms, notably the nationalization of banks and the abolition of privy purses of princely states. Her leadership remains influential globally, though marred by her assassination by her Sikh bodyguards after Operation Bluestar.

At the Samvidhan Sadhan in New Delhi, Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge and others paid floral tributesto Indira Gandhi, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored her on social media. Vadra highlighted Gandhi's campaign beginnings in Maharashtra, dedication to tribal cultures, and policies benefiting marginalized societies, urging the continuation of her visionary work.

(With inputs from agencies.)