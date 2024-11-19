Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Education and Life Values at AUAP Conference

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav addressed the inaugural session at the 17th Association of Universities in Asia and the Pacific (AUAP) conference in Bhopal. This event, organized in cooperation with Jagran Lakecity University, focused on the theme: 'The Paradigm Shift in Higher Education: Values of Life'.

In his speech, CM Yadav remarked on India's historic educational legacy, highlighting that ancient India's educational influence was globally recognized. He noted that India has never used education as a means of aggression, but rather as an attraction for scholars worldwide.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in promoting global peace, CM Yadav pointed to the transformative effects of the New Education Policy in Madhya Pradesh. He expressed hope that students would build a future rooted in humanity, morality, and social responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)