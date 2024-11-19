Left Menu

BRS Seeks Presidential Intervention Amid Allegations of Police Brutality in Telangana

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has approached President Droupadi Murmu over alleged police brutality in Lagachrala village, Telangana. Villagers claim persecution following protests against forcible land acquisition for a pharma project. BRS accuses Congress of targeting tribal communities and urges accountability from Congress leaders, escalating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:11 IST
BRS Seeks Presidential Intervention Amid Allegations of Police Brutality in Telangana
Tribal families from Lagacharla met BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on land acquisition in Lagacharla at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sought an audience with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss serious allegations of police brutality in Lagachrala village, Telangana's Vikarabad district. The alleged incidents occurred after villagers protested against forcible land acquisition for a pharmaceutical project.

BRS officials allege that Adivasi families have faced targeted attacks and illegal arrests over the past nine months for opposing land acquisition in Kodangal constituency. Concerns escalated as women from the village took their grievances to the SC/ST, Women, and National Human Rights Commissions in Delhi.

Adding to the political conflagration, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing it of oppressing marginalized communities. The BRS promises unwavering support to the affected, pledging to publicize the alleged atrocities and demanding action from Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024