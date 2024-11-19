BRS Seeks Presidential Intervention Amid Allegations of Police Brutality in Telangana

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has sought an audience with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss serious allegations of police brutality in Lagachrala village, Telangana's Vikarabad district. The alleged incidents occurred after villagers protested against forcible land acquisition for a pharmaceutical project.

BRS officials allege that Adivasi families have faced targeted attacks and illegal arrests over the past nine months for opposing land acquisition in Kodangal constituency. Concerns escalated as women from the village took their grievances to the SC/ST, Women, and National Human Rights Commissions in Delhi.

Adding to the political conflagration, BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the Congress government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing it of oppressing marginalized communities. The BRS promises unwavering support to the affected, pledging to publicize the alleged atrocities and demanding action from Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)