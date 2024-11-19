Geopolitical Tensions Push European Stocks to Three-Month Low

European stocks experienced a sharp decline on Tuesday, hitting a three-month low, largely driven by geopolitical challenges. The dip followed Russia's alarming warning about its revised nuclear doctrine, prompting investors to pivot towards safer assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 recorded a 0.9% drop, marking the third consecutive day of losses. Safe-haven assets, such as gold and the U.S. dollar, saw an uptick as the Kremlin emphasized the inescapable nature of Russian retaliation in response to a potential attack.

As investor anxiety swept through the markets, Europe's fear gauge index spiked. Notably, the automobile and banking sectors each saw a 2% slump, exacerbating overall market declines. Meanwhile, stakeholders are attentive to upcoming policy directions in the United States with concerns over potential impacts on global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)