Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Raises Security Concerns

Germany has raised concerns over potential sabotage following the damage to two undersea telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea. These cables, linking Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania, ceased functioning, prompting an increase in surveillance by Lithuania's armed forces.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism over accidental causes, suggesting a 'hybrid' attack could be responsible. Regional NATO members, alongside Lithuania's armed forces, are assessing the situation as territorial patrols heighten.

The firms managing the affected cables cannot pinpoint the cause yet, and repairs, expected to last 5-15 days, have not commenced. Historical context points to prior sabotage in the region, notably against Nord Stream pipelines, amid geopolitical tensions involving Russia.

