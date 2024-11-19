Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Raises Security Concerns
The damage to two undersea telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea is widely suspected to be sabotage, according to German officials. The incident, recalling past conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, has prompted regional NATO forces to increase security measures. Investigations are underway, with no entity claiming responsibility.
Germany has raised concerns over potential sabotage following the damage to two undersea telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea. These cables, linking Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania, ceased functioning, prompting an increase in surveillance by Lithuania's armed forces.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism over accidental causes, suggesting a 'hybrid' attack could be responsible. Regional NATO members, alongside Lithuania's armed forces, are assessing the situation as territorial patrols heighten.
The firms managing the affected cables cannot pinpoint the cause yet, and repairs, expected to last 5-15 days, have not commenced. Historical context points to prior sabotage in the region, notably against Nord Stream pipelines, amid geopolitical tensions involving Russia.
