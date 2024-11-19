Left Menu

Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Raises Security Concerns

The damage to two undersea telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea is widely suspected to be sabotage, according to German officials. The incident, recalling past conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, has prompted regional NATO forces to increase security measures. Investigations are underway, with no entity claiming responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:30 IST
Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Raises Security Concerns
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Germany has raised concerns over potential sabotage following the damage to two undersea telecoms cables in the Baltic Sea. These cables, linking Finland to Germany and Sweden to Lithuania, ceased functioning, prompting an increase in surveillance by Lithuania's armed forces.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius expressed skepticism over accidental causes, suggesting a 'hybrid' attack could be responsible. Regional NATO members, alongside Lithuania's armed forces, are assessing the situation as territorial patrols heighten.

The firms managing the affected cables cannot pinpoint the cause yet, and repairs, expected to last 5-15 days, have not commenced. Historical context points to prior sabotage in the region, notably against Nord Stream pipelines, amid geopolitical tensions involving Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024