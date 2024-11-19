Mumbai Police Enforces Tight Security Amid Maharashtra Elections

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the Mumbai Police are enforcing comprehensive security measures across the city. Over 25,000 personnel, including specialized riot-control teams, have been deployed by the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to ensure a peaceful election process.

The force comprises over 2,000 police officers and three dedicated Riot Control Platoons. Extensive preventive actions have been taken, with 4,492 individuals detained and approximately Rs 175 crore in ornaments, liquor, cash, and narcotics seized.

The Traffic Department has also mobilized, with 144 officers and more than 1,000 personnel assigned to election duties. Reinforcements include over 4,000 Home Guards and 26 Central and State Security Forces placed strategically at crucial locations. The model code of conduct has spurred significant operations, leading to substantial contraband seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)