Controversy Over Fertiliser Black Marketing in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress party claims that a farmer in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district died due to anxiety from fertiliser black marketing, a charge dismissed by officials. The farmer, Bhagwat Kirar, accused local authorities of corruption. However, officials maintain he was ill and there was no fertiliser shortage.

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:35 IST
Controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district following the death of a farmer, with the Congress alleging black marketing of fertilisers. The Congress shared a video featuring the now-deceased farmer, Bhagwat Kirar, expressing distress over the unavailability of fertilisers due to purported corruption by local officials.

Congress leader Umang Singhar highlighted Kirar's case, criticizing the state government's failure to provide adequate fertiliser supplies. He also alleged that fertilisers were being resold at inflated prices, forcing farmers to endure hardships. However, the Guna district administration has refuted these claims, attributing Kirar's death to health issues.

Authorities stated that medical records from an examination at Indore's Gokuldas Hospital indicated that Kirar had a blood clot. The administration maintains there is no fertiliser shortage in Madhya Pradesh, asserting that the supply meets current demand.

