Controversy Brews Over Chidambaram's Manipur Comments

In a move that has sparked political tensions, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh strongly opposed a comment made by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram about the state. The post, which was later deleted due to intervention from party president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighted sensitive regional issues, with Ibobi Singh asserting that such statements could be perceived as personal opinions and could lead to misunderstandings if not carefully managed.

Chidambaram's controversial tweet criticized Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, emphasizing the necessity for regional autonomy among the Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and Naga communities. This statement was met with immediate response from the Congress leadership, reflecting the need to avoid misinterpretations that could exacerbate tensions in the already volatile region.

Amid ongoing unrest in Manipur, Chidambaram further demanded the immediate removal of Chief Minister Biren Singh, attributing the current crisis to his leadership. Chidambaram also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to address the crisis, urging statesmanship and direct engagement with the local population's grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)