Tragic Blaze in Singapore: Girl Dies, Deputy Chief Minister’s Son Injured

A devastating fire broke out at a three-storey shophouse on River Valley Road in Singapore, near the Central Business District, leading to the death of a 10-year-old girl. The incident has also left 20 others, including Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's son, injured.

The blaze engulfed a building housing various businesses, including a cooking school, a theatre group, and a robotics institute for children. Kalyan's son, Mark Shankar, sustained burns and is receiving treatment for injuries, including smoke inhalation that impacted his lungs, according to the Jana Sena Party's statement.

Southeastern authorities, including the Singapore Civil Defence Force, have evacuated around 80 people from the building and its surroundings. Rescue operations involved clearing victims stranded on ledges as firefighters battled the blaze. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this tragic event.

