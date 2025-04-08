"PM Modi's vision for united Bharat bolstered," says Amit Shah as three groups disassociate from Hurriyat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that three more groups decided to sever ties with the Hurriyat Conference and hailed this development as a clear reflection of the growing trust in India's Constitution under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. In a post on X, Amit Shah said that three more organisations--Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front-- officially disassociated themselves from the Hurriyat.

Shah emphasised that this development aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a united and powerful Bharat. "Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley. Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it," Shah posted on X.

The Home Ministry decided on March 11 to ban two organisations--the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari--for five years over alleged anti-national activities. Earlier in March, two more organisations affiliated to the Hurriyat Conference had announced that they were severing ties with the outfit.

Amit Shah has earlier told Parliament that from 2019 to 2024, 14 major Hurriyat-linked organisations were banned. He made the remarks during a discussion on the MHA's functioning in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

Shah criticised previous governments for their "lenient" approach towards terrorism, alleging they avoided strong actions due to fear of losing their vote bank. In contrast, he emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been firmly implemented.On Monday, Amit Shah, while addressing the BSF personnel at 'Vinay' border outpost in Kathua, assured that the government is committed to enhancing border security with advanced technologies, offering unwavering support to the BSF's mission.

"The entire country knows that the BSF is our first line of defense. In every war with Pakistan, the BSF has played a crucial role alongside the army. The technical support provided to the BSF over the next 3-4 years will be used to complete border security measures along the India-Pakistan border and later on at the India-Bangladesh border as well. This will include technologies such as advanced threat detection and immediate response capabilities," Shah said.He asserted further that the support from the Indian Government for the BSF has always been a top priority. "Whatever plans are provided to us, we are always ready to implement them. Currently, 26 experiments are underway, and within the next year, we will definitely reach a decision that will provide many benefits to you," Amit Shah said. (ANI)

