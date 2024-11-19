Left Menu

Farmers Revolt Over Britain's 'Tractor Tax'

Thousands of farmers in Britain protested against a new inheritance tax, known as the 'tractor tax,' fearing it will jeopardize family farms and food production. The tax, unveiled in October 2023 by the Labour government, could compel farmers to sell land to pay tax dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic display of dissent, thousands of farmers converged upon Britain's parliament, with tractors rolling through central London, demanding the abolition of a controversial inheritance tax. Dubbed the 'tractor tax,' the measure is perceived as a threat to family farms and food production.

The anger was palpable as protesters wielded placards reading "no farmers, no food, no future" and "Starmer the farmer harmer," targeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his government's perceived disconnect with rural communities.

Farmers argue the tax, set to be implemented by 2026, will force family heirs to sell farmland to cover a 20% tax on estates valued over 1 million pounds. The measure has ignited broader opposition to the Labour government's budget, which critics claim will exacerbate inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

