Reshun Villagers Resume Protest Over Power Tariffs

Residents of Reshun, Zait, and Kuragh villages have resumed protests against inflated electricity bills, demanding a review of tariffs from the provincial government. The Reshun Power Committee threatens to block a key road indefinitely if demands are unmet by September 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:13 IST
Reshun Villagers Resume Protest Over Power Tariffs
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Residents of the Reshun, Zait, and Kuragh villages have reignited their protests against what they consider inflated electricity bills, according to a report by Dawn. After a 15-day deadline for the provincial government to adjust the tariffs passed without resolution, villagers have taken to the streets anew.

The protesters, supplied by the 4.2-megawatt Reshun Hydropower Station operated by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO), demand that their electricity charges reflect the national tariff. The Reshun Power Committee (RPC) has announced actions, including daily sit-ins and a temporary blockade of the Chitral-Shandur Road.

RPC Chairman Syed Sardar Hussain Shah accuses the government of reneging on past promises, leaving them no choice but to escalate their demonstrations. The local power committee asserts that despite assurances, government representatives have made no progress on the issue, necessitating potential indefinite road blockades if their demands remain unaddressed by the stipulated deadline.

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