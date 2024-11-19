Left Menu

Nebraska Challenges Truck Makers Over Diesel Phase-Out

Nebraska Attorney General Michael Hilgers has filed an antitrust lawsuit against major truck manufacturers, alleging a conspiracy to phase out diesel semi-trucks, driven by California's green regulations. The lawsuit contends this collusion will raise prices, reduce output, and increase costs for Nebraskans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nebraska Attorney General Michael Hilgers has launched an antitrust lawsuit against several leading truck manufacturers, claiming they are conspiring to limit the availability of diesel-powered semi-trucks. This, he argues, is part of a broader shift towards electric vehicles propelled by California's stringent green regulations.

The lawsuit targets prominent companies including Daimler, Navistar, a subsidiary of Volkswagen's Traton, Paccar, Volvo Group North America, and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association. Hilgers insists that the elimination of diesel trucks is unfeasible and predicts the alleged collusion will raise consumer costs and violate antitrust laws.

The legal action follows a controversial agreement between California's Air Resources Board and the manufacturers, aiming to align with California's ambitious emissions standards. While other parties remain tight-lipped, Nebraska has joined other states in opposing California's clean fleet rules, citing potential economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

