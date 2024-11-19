Nebraska Challenges Truck Makers Over Diesel Phase-Out

Nebraska Attorney General Michael Hilgers has launched an antitrust lawsuit against several leading truck manufacturers, claiming they are conspiring to limit the availability of diesel-powered semi-trucks. This, he argues, is part of a broader shift towards electric vehicles propelled by California's stringent green regulations.

The lawsuit targets prominent companies including Daimler, Navistar, a subsidiary of Volkswagen's Traton, Paccar, Volvo Group North America, and the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association. Hilgers insists that the elimination of diesel trucks is unfeasible and predicts the alleged collusion will raise consumer costs and violate antitrust laws.

The legal action follows a controversial agreement between California's Air Resources Board and the manufacturers, aiming to align with California's ambitious emissions standards. While other parties remain tight-lipped, Nebraska has joined other states in opposing California's clean fleet rules, citing potential economic impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)