Seismic Shifts: Calm Amidst California's Morning Quake

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California early Monday, shaking homes and roads but causing no injuries or significant damage. The tremor, centered 4 kilometers from Julian in San Diego County, was felt as far north as Los Angeles, approximately 193 kilometers away.

Boulders were reported on rural roads, prompting transportation officials to alert motorists and inspect for potential roadway damage. Schoolchildren in the area were evacuated as a precaution, and local businesses experienced minor disturbances, such as toppled cups.

This quake occurred after a 3.5-magnitude foreshock a day prior, and local residents using the USGS's ShakeAlert system received notifications near the time of the event. Despite the shaking, life swiftly returned to normal for most areas, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

