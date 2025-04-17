California's Legal Battle Against Trump's Tariff Policies

California launched a lawsuit on Wednesday against President Donald Trump's tariffs, seeking to prevent financial damage to the state and nation caused by the sweeping tariffs on foreign trade partners. The lawsuit contends the president overstepped his authority, resulting in significant economic disruption.

The lawsuit states that the U.S. Constitution gives Congress the power to impose tariffs and that Trump's reliance on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) is unfounded for such actions. The tariffs have caused turmoil in the markets and threaten a recession.

California's economy, heavily reliant on imports, could suffer severe impacts from these tariffs, affecting port operations and agricultural exports. The legal action emphasizes the unauthorized use of executive power and aligns with similar lawsuits challenging the administration's tariff policies.

