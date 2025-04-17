California Takes Legal Action Against Trump's Sweeping Tariffs

California has initiated legal proceedings against President Donald Trump, challenging his implementation of expansive tariffs on foreign imports. The state argues that the tariffs represent an abuse of presidential authority, causing significant fiscal harm both to California and the wider United States.

The lawsuit, highlighting the adverse effects these tariffs could have on the state's economy, particularly targets the impact on California's 12 major ports, which handle 40% of U.S. imported goods, and the potential job losses in agriculture due to retaliatory tariffs from countries like China.

The legal action seeks to prevent enforcement of these tariffs, citing them as a contravention of the U.S. Constitution, which delegates tariff authority to Congress, not the presidency. Experts suggest Trump's methods lack legal strength, as they don't meet the required standards for 'unusual and extraordinary' threats they aim to address.

(With inputs from agencies.)