Assam's Wildlife Effort: Elephant Radio-Collared to Track Movement

An elephant in Assam's Baksa district was radio-collared to track movement patterns, aiding in conflict management and conservation efforts. This initiative, led by the Assam Forest Department with support from SBI Foundation and Aaranyak, aims to enhance methods for managing human-elephant conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:33 IST
Visuals of the elephant (Photo/Assam Forest Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elephant from a group of approximately 50 was successfully radio-collared in Assam's Baksa district as part of a pioneering project led by the Assam Forest Department and Baksa Forest Division, within the Bodoland Territorial Region. The operation received support from the local administration and law enforcement.

The elephant, which rejoined its herd after the procedure, was tranquilized by a team consisting of expert veterinarians and forest officials. This was achieved under the leadership of Dr. C. Ramesh, Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve, and under the supervision of Golap Baniya, DFO of Baksa Forest Division, at the Jartaluk area.

The initiative, supported by the SBI Foundation and Prof. Curtis Griffin from the University of Massachusetts, was facilitated by Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization in Northeast India. The effort involved using GPS-based satellite radio telemetry to enhance understanding of elephant ecology and effectively manage human-elephant conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

