Assam's Wildlife Effort: Elephant Radio-Collared to Track Movement

An elephant from a group of approximately 50 was successfully radio-collared in Assam's Baksa district as part of a pioneering project led by the Assam Forest Department and Baksa Forest Division, within the Bodoland Territorial Region. The operation received support from the local administration and law enforcement.

The elephant, which rejoined its herd after the procedure, was tranquilized by a team consisting of expert veterinarians and forest officials. This was achieved under the leadership of Dr. C. Ramesh, Field Director of Manas Tiger Reserve, and under the supervision of Golap Baniya, DFO of Baksa Forest Division, at the Jartaluk area.

The initiative, supported by the SBI Foundation and Prof. Curtis Griffin from the University of Massachusetts, was facilitated by Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization in Northeast India. The effort involved using GPS-based satellite radio telemetry to enhance understanding of elephant ecology and effectively manage human-elephant conflicts.

