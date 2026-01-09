Karnataka Bolsters Human-Wildlife Conflict Management

Karnataka's government has intensified its efforts to manage human-wildlife conflicts, particularly those involving elephants and wolves. State minister Eshwar Khandre announced on Friday that coordinated action, technology-driven monitoring, and rapid response mechanisms are being implemented.

During the 'Hakki Habba' program at Pilikula Nisargadhama, Khandre discussed the state's proactive measures. The forest department is prioritizing the safety of both residents and wildlife, operationalizing an elephant task force, and enhancing field-level response teams.

A command center in Bengaluru, supported by a dedicated helpline, monitors distress calls, ensuring quick responses and transparency. Plans for residential facilities for frontline staff are in the pipeline to improve readiness in conflict-prone areas.

