Karnataka Bolsters Human-Wildlife Conflict Management

Karnataka's government is ramping up efforts to manage human-wildlife conflicts, especially with elephants and wolves, using technology and rapid response teams. Minister Eshwar Khandre highlighted comprehensive security measures for vulnerable areas, emphasizing safety for both wildlife and residents, and ensuring accountability through a centralized command center.

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre
Karnataka's government has intensified its efforts to manage human-wildlife conflicts, particularly those involving elephants and wolves. State minister Eshwar Khandre announced on Friday that coordinated action, technology-driven monitoring, and rapid response mechanisms are being implemented.

During the 'Hakki Habba' program at Pilikula Nisargadhama, Khandre discussed the state's proactive measures. The forest department is prioritizing the safety of both residents and wildlife, operationalizing an elephant task force, and enhancing field-level response teams.

A command center in Bengaluru, supported by a dedicated helpline, monitors distress calls, ensuring quick responses and transparency. Plans for residential facilities for frontline staff are in the pipeline to improve readiness in conflict-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

