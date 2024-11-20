Global Market Trends Amid Political Shifts and Rising Tensions

Global stock markets experienced a rise amid volatile trading on Tuesday, as investors awaited further appointments by President-elect Donald Trump to his administration. Meanwhile, tensions between Russia and the U.S. over Ukraine contributed to a slight upturn in oil prices.

Markets braced for potential tariff implementations and tax cuts under Trump's administration, potentially leading to inflation and less frequent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The ascension of personalities like Howard Lutnick to strategic positions underscored the administration's trade and tariff priorities.

Despite a drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, gains in technology stocks saw the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recover. Concurrently, changes in Russia's nuclear stance led to declines in European stock indexes, signaling investor caution and shifts to safer assets.

