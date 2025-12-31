Left Menu

Goa Announces New District 'Kushavati'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the creation of a new district, 'Kushavati', named after a local river. This will be Goa’s third district, aiming to boost regional development. Initially managed by South Goa's administrative resources, Kushavati will encompass four talukas and request special funding for infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:27 IST
Goa Announces New District 'Kushavati'
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled plans to establish a third district in the state, to be named 'Kushavati'. This district takes its name from a river flowing through the region, symbolizing a dynamic step towards enhanced regional development.

This new district will include four talukas—Dharbandora, Quepem, Sanguem, and Canacona—currently part of South Goa. The Goa government intends to run Kushavati's administration from South Goa until the necessary infrastructure is in place, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sawant.

While Quepem will serve as the district's headquarters, connected by robust transport facilities, the administration seeks special financial backing from the Centre. With a notification imminent, Goa's leadership anticipates that its 'aspirational district' status will attract extra funding to serve its significant tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry: A Boon or a Blow?

 Bulgaria
2
Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

Flight Plans Unveiled: Air India and IndiGo Set Their Future Course

 India
3
Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

Gig Workers Rally for Rights Amid Growing Exploitation

 India
4
Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

Deep-Sea Mission Revives Hope in Solving MH370 Mystery

 Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025