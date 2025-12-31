Goa Announces New District 'Kushavati'

In a historic move, Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled plans to establish a third district in the state, to be named 'Kushavati'. This district takes its name from a river flowing through the region, symbolizing a dynamic step towards enhanced regional development.

This new district will include four talukas—Dharbandora, Quepem, Sanguem, and Canacona—currently part of South Goa. The Goa government intends to run Kushavati's administration from South Goa until the necessary infrastructure is in place, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sawant.

While Quepem will serve as the district's headquarters, connected by robust transport facilities, the administration seeks special financial backing from the Centre. With a notification imminent, Goa's leadership anticipates that its 'aspirational district' status will attract extra funding to serve its significant tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)