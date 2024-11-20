Rio Tinto's Journey: Addressing Gender Harassment in Mining

Mining major Rio Tinto continues to grapple with issues of rape and sexual assault within its company ranks, as highlighted by a recent cultural assessment report. The report emerges two years after Australia's inquiry into the sector's treatment of women, pressing for reforms.

Efforts to address sexual harassment have been initiated by Australian mining giants, including BHP and Fortescue, particularly at remote mining sites like the Pilbara. Rio Tinto has made substantial progress in implementing cultural changes, but challenges persist, as evidenced by the recent report documenting incidents of sexual misconduct.

Gender diversity initiatives aim to improve the industry's gender balance, with major mining companies setting ambitious targets for female workforce inclusion. Despite advancements, the industry faces cultural hurdles, especially in middle management and contractor management, underscoring the need for sustained efforts towards lasting change.

