US Justice Department Tightens Grip on Media Leaks with New Rules

The US Justice Department is set to intensify efforts against media leaks, introducing regulations that empower prosecutors to subpoena news outlets and compel journalists to reveal their sources as part of leak investigations.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has rescinded a Biden-era protection policy for journalists, authorizing prosecutors to seize phone records and use search warrants. This move, aimed at curbing leaks, has drawn criticism from press freedom groups.

The revised regulations allow for the issuance of subpoenas and search warrants with protocols to prevent undue intrusion. Bondi emphasized that unauthorized disclosures undermine government policies, aligning with President Trump's agenda to control information leaks.

