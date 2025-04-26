US Justice Department Tightens Grip on Media Leaks with New Rules
The US Justice Department has announced new regulations tightening the investigation of information leaks to the media. These rules enable prosecutors to subpoena news organizations, utilize search warrants, and require journalists to reveal sources, reversing previous protections, signaling a crackdown on media disclosures criticized by the Trump administration.
The US Justice Department is set to intensify efforts against media leaks, introducing regulations that empower prosecutors to subpoena news outlets and compel journalists to reveal their sources as part of leak investigations.
Attorney General Pam Bondi has rescinded a Biden-era protection policy for journalists, authorizing prosecutors to seize phone records and use search warrants. This move, aimed at curbing leaks, has drawn criticism from press freedom groups.
The revised regulations allow for the issuance of subpoenas and search warrants with protocols to prevent undue intrusion. Bondi emphasized that unauthorized disclosures undermine government policies, aligning with President Trump's agenda to control information leaks.
