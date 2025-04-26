Left Menu

US Justice Department Tightens Grip on Media Leaks with New Rules

The US Justice Department has announced new regulations tightening the investigation of information leaks to the media. These rules enable prosecutors to subpoena news organizations, utilize search warrants, and require journalists to reveal sources, reversing previous protections, signaling a crackdown on media disclosures criticized by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 03:04 IST
US Justice Department Tightens Grip on Media Leaks with New Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Justice Department is set to intensify efforts against media leaks, introducing regulations that empower prosecutors to subpoena news outlets and compel journalists to reveal their sources as part of leak investigations.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has rescinded a Biden-era protection policy for journalists, authorizing prosecutors to seize phone records and use search warrants. This move, aimed at curbing leaks, has drawn criticism from press freedom groups.

The revised regulations allow for the issuance of subpoenas and search warrants with protocols to prevent undue intrusion. Bondi emphasized that unauthorized disclosures undermine government policies, aligning with President Trump's agenda to control information leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025