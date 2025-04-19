Left Menu

Bangladesh Aims for Gender Balance in Parliament

Bangladesh's Women’s Affairs Reform Commission has proposed increasing parliamentary seats to 600, ensuring one reserved seat for women per constituency. The Commission, formed by the Interim government, submitted its report with 15 recommendations focusing on constitutional changes, decentralization, and women's rights. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus supports swiftly implementing feasible recommendations.

Updated: 19-04-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Women's Affairs Reform Commission has set the stage for a potential transformation in gender representation within the national parliament. In its latest report, the Commission boldly recommends expanding the current 350 seats to 600, ensuring a reserved seat for women in each parliamentary constituency.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, having received the report, urged the immediate execution of actionable recommendations. The initiative aims to present Bangladesh as a global leader in gender equality and inspire international change. Yunus emphasized the potential global impact of these proposals, asserting that women across the world are paying close attention.

The Commission's head, Shirin Parveen Haque, articulated the rationale behind expanding to 600 seats, citing the growing population and the need for robust women's legislative representation. The Commission believes this expansion will enhance political fairness and encourage the vital role of women in shaping laws.

