Foreign Students in Limbo: Navigating Trump's Immigration Crackdown

In response to President Donald Trump's immigration policies, U.S. universities are offering crucial advice to foreign students. With rising deportations over minor offenses, educational institutions are encouraging students to seek legal advice and continue their studies.

The Trump administration had begun deporting students, citing minor legal infringements. However, the reversal of several terminations due to legal victories has provided temporary relief.

Foreign students, significantly contributing to the U.S. economy, fear the ongoing crackdown. Despite challenges, universities remain committed to supporting international students in navigating these tumultuous times.

