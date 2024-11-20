Left Menu

Incessant Rains Prompt School Closures in Tamil Nadu Districts

Continuous overnight rains due to the intensifying northeast monsoon have led to school closures in several Tamil Nadu districts. Authorities urge caution as the India Meteorological Department forecasts more rainfall and thunderstorms. Disaster management measures are being implemented across affected areas to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:20 IST
Incessant Rains Prompt School Closures in Tamil Nadu Districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, authorities have declared school holidays in five districts, including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur, due to continuous overnight rainfall. The district collectors announced these measures, which also extend to certain areas in Kanyakumari, to ensure safety.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of the state, prompting similar closures in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal on Tuesday. While schools and colleges were closed in Karaikal, Thoothukudi only shut down schools, keeping colleges open. The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert and forecasts moderate rainfall over the next five days.

The monsoon's onset in October has already caused significant rainfall in northern and delta regions, such as Chennai and Thanjavur. The weather office predicts continued rains with thunderstorms, and district collectors are deploying disaster management strategies, urging citizens to remain vigilant and avoid waterlogged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024