Incessant Rains Prompt School Closures in Tamil Nadu Districts

With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, authorities have declared school holidays in five districts, including Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur, due to continuous overnight rainfall. The district collectors announced these measures, which also extend to certain areas in Kanyakumari, to ensure safety.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of the state, prompting similar closures in Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, and Karaikal on Tuesday. While schools and colleges were closed in Karaikal, Thoothukudi only shut down schools, keeping colleges open. The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert and forecasts moderate rainfall over the next five days.

The monsoon's onset in October has already caused significant rainfall in northern and delta regions, such as Chennai and Thanjavur. The weather office predicts continued rains with thunderstorms, and district collectors are deploying disaster management strategies, urging citizens to remain vigilant and avoid waterlogged areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)