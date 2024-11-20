Iran's Nuclear Offer Stalls Amid Western Pressure: A Standoff Unfolds

Iran's recent attempt to halt a Western-led resolution at the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meeting by limiting its uranium enrichment stockpile has generated significant diplomatic tension. The proposal includes capping uranium enrichment just below weapon-grade levels, a move perceived by Western powers as insufficient.

Diplomats have dismissed Iran's offer, seeing it as a strategic maneuver to delay accountability. Despite Iran proposing to stop expanding its enriched uranium stockpile, Western nations continue pursuing a resolution condemning Iran's lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Iranian offer requires that Western nations abandon their push for a resolution; however, diplomatic sources indicate that the push will proceed regardless, underscoring ongoing global concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The board meeting serves as a crucial point of contention between Iran and Western powers, seeking to impose new restrictions on Tehran's nuclear program.

(With inputs from agencies.)