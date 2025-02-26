Iran's Uranium Enrichment Escalates Tensions with US

Iran's rapid acceleration of near weapons-grade uranium production has intensified its standoff with the United States. The latest International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report indicates a troubling increase in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, now at 274.8 kilograms, marking a substantial rise since last November.

This enrichment level is alarmingly close to the 90% required for weapons-grade uranium, sparking concerns globally. Under the original 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran was limited to enriching uranium up to 3.67%, but recent developments suggest a departure from these constraints.

U.S. officials, including former President Donald Trump, have urged Iran to cease its nuclear pursuits. However, discussions and negotiations appear stalled despite previous indications of a willingness to engage diplomatically. The IAEA continues to call for Iran to allow comprehensive inspections and resolve outstanding monitoring issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)