Iran's Accelerating Uranium Enrichment Sparks Global Concern

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports a significant escalation in Iran's uranium enrichment activities, nearing weapons-grade levels. Since December, Iran's stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity has increased, heightening Western concerns about a lack of civilian use justification.

Despite U.S. pressures under former President Donald Trump, diplomatic efforts face a tight window to impose new restrictions. The IAEA voices serious concerns over Iran's stockpile and identifies it as the only non-nuclear weapon state producing such material.

Confidential reports reveal Iran's uranium production surged from 6-9 kg to 35-40 kg monthly. Amid unresolved issues and past accords unraveled by the U.S. 2018 withdrawal, European powers hope to negotiate new limits or reimpose sanctions to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)