Iran's Accelerating Uranium Enrichment Sparks Global Concern
Iran's uranium enrichment nearing weapons grade has increased, raising alarms among Western powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency highlights Iran's significant stockpile and unresolved issues. Negotiations face setbacks due to lack of progress and the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reports a significant escalation in Iran's uranium enrichment activities, nearing weapons-grade levels. Since December, Iran's stock of uranium enriched to 60% purity has increased, heightening Western concerns about a lack of civilian use justification.
Despite U.S. pressures under former President Donald Trump, diplomatic efforts face a tight window to impose new restrictions. The IAEA voices serious concerns over Iran's stockpile and identifies it as the only non-nuclear weapon state producing such material.
Confidential reports reveal Iran's uranium production surged from 6-9 kg to 35-40 kg monthly. Amid unresolved issues and past accords unraveled by the U.S. 2018 withdrawal, European powers hope to negotiate new limits or reimpose sanctions to prevent further escalation.
