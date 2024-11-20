Unlocking Climate Finance: A New Hope for Afghanistan

United Nations agencies are making concerted efforts to unlock essential climate financing for Afghanistan, a nation grappling with severe environmental challenges. Since the Taliban assumed power in 2021, the country has been barred from accessing fresh international funds.

Amid growing climate-related adversities, U.N. agencies are keen on securing $19 million for new initiatives designed to fortify Afghanistan's resilience. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) are leading these efforts with projects focused on rangeland, forest, and watershed management, while steering clear of direct financial dealings with the Taliban.

Despite significant obstacles, the U.N. aims to reignite climate finance pipelines through proposals to the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and other bodies. The success of these efforts could mark the first international climate funding for Afghanistan in three years, bringing hope to a nation beset by floods and droughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)