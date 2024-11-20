Left Menu

Unlocking Climate Finance: A New Hope for Afghanistan

United Nations agencies are striving to secure crucial climate finance for Afghanistan, a country severely impacted by climate change but cut off from international funds since the Taliban's 2021 takeover. Proposals for $19 million in new projects aim to enhance resilience without direct involvement with Taliban authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:03 IST
Unlocking Climate Finance: A New Hope for Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

United Nations agencies are making concerted efforts to unlock essential climate financing for Afghanistan, a nation grappling with severe environmental challenges. Since the Taliban assumed power in 2021, the country has been barred from accessing fresh international funds.

Amid growing climate-related adversities, U.N. agencies are keen on securing $19 million for new initiatives designed to fortify Afghanistan's resilience. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) are leading these efforts with projects focused on rangeland, forest, and watershed management, while steering clear of direct financial dealings with the Taliban.

Despite significant obstacles, the U.N. aims to reignite climate finance pipelines through proposals to the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and other bodies. The success of these efforts could mark the first international climate funding for Afghanistan in three years, bringing hope to a nation beset by floods and droughts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024