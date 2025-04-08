Left Menu

Devastating Floods Submerge Bolivia's Livelihood

Intense rainfall in Bolivia's Beni region has flooded vast grasslands, displacing cattle and threatening agriculture. With 200,000 head of cattle at risk and over 590,000 families affected, experts link the extreme weather to climate change. Local residents struggle amidst the rising waters, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

Bolivia's Beni region, bordering Brazil, is grappling with devastating floods that have transformed grasslands into submerged wastelands, challenging cattle ranchers who now find themselves navigating the rising waters to safeguard their livestock.

Unprecedented rains have left entire regions under water, disrupting soy production and cattle ranching, threatening both domestic and international markets. Rancher Gunther Amatller noted the unusually severe floods during this period, expressing difficulty in predicting the water level's rise.

The crisis has placed 200,000 cattle at risk and affected over 590,000 families, with at least 55 fatalities reported. Experts attribute this unpredictably harsh weather to climate change, which has also forced families in towns like Puerto Almacén to abandon homes. Indigenous communities, already vulnerable, struggle to secure basic necessities.

