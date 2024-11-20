VINBAX 2024: Strengthening Indo-Vietnamese Defense Ties

The fifth edition of the bilateral military exercise VINBAX 2024, focusing on collaboration between the Indian and Vietnamese armed forces, is actively taking place in Ambala, Haryana. Scheduled from November 4 to 23, this crucial exercise seeks to reinforce the joint military prowess of both nations.

According to the Indian Army, the objective is particularly centered on deploying Combat Engineering Companies and Medical Teams for UN Peacekeeping Missions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter. The exercise's validation phase occurred on November 19 and 20, verifying high training standards in constructing force protection assets and completing other UN-mandated activities. The joint contingent also successfully executed rehabilitation and restoration tasks, demonstrating interoperability and effective employment of medical teams for humanitarian efforts.

For the first time in the VINBAX series, the exercise included extensive air asset usage, with significant contributions from the Indian Air Force and Army Aviation. These assets were employed for reconnaissance, the aerial insertion of personnel and materials, and the underslung carriage of engineering equipment, showcasing advanced coordination between Indian and Vietnamese forces. According to the Ministry of Defence, this edition marks a milestone in elevating bilateral relations and underscores the commitment of both countries to global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)