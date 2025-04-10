Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, embarked on a noteworthy two-day official journey to Belarus, focusing on reinforcing bilateral ties and cooperation.

Responding to an invitation from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Sharif aims to review mutual interest areas and secure key agreements.

This diplomatic mission accentuates the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Belarus, bolstered by recent high-level meetings, including the Joint Ministerial Commission session held earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)