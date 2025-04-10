Left Menu

Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif embarks on a two-day official visit to Belarus to discuss bilateral cooperation and sign several agreements. Invited by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the visit highlights the ongoing partnership between the two countries following recent high-level engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:31 IST
Pakistani Prime Minister Visits Belarus to Enhance Bilateral Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, embarked on a noteworthy two-day official journey to Belarus, focusing on reinforcing bilateral ties and cooperation.

Responding to an invitation from Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Sharif aims to review mutual interest areas and secure key agreements.

This diplomatic mission accentuates the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Belarus, bolstered by recent high-level meetings, including the Joint Ministerial Commission session held earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025